Letter: BORDER CONTROL

Biden has just, after two years of ignoring and deflecting, imposed several new rules regarding immigration into the United States. He also indicated that the border problems will not be solved until there is a comprehensive immigration policy, now held up by Republican obstinance. Who is he kidding. Until our government decides to halt entry into the United States to anyone not following the existing immigration laws, the illegals, with support from the cartels, will continue to pour into our nation because the word is out, get across the border and they will support and take care of you, no questions asked. This nation cannot survive as the nation we know if we do not control entry into the nation. No other country in the world has the open border policy that we currently have and I wonder why.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

