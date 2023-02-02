To the letter writer who wrote the letter "Border Control" on January 30th, the only part of his letter that made sense was "Comprehensive Immigration Policy which he thinks is a joke. People crossing the border under Title 42 didn't work nor did Trump's folly, the wall. Simply "halting entry into the United States" is not a simple answer nor a solution. Why are Republicans not willing to work on a "comprehensive immigration policy"? That is the true answer here.