Letter: Border Control

I am a retired criminal justice specialist. One of the problems with law enforcement today is the fact that they are trained to see the people they deal with as the enemy. It is like a war and they are the military. It is us against them instead of to protect and serve the community. The leaders of the border patrol in Arizona came out for former president Donald Trump and his harsh approach toward immigrants. Yes,10% of the crossers are involved in the drug trade and have to be arrested. That leaves the majority as people looking for work and wanting to send money back to their families. We need a comprehensive immigration plan to address the situation. Working with Mexico we need work visas, resources on both sides to realistically meet the needs of the people trying to cross illegally. We do not need to put them in jail ,separate them from their children and treat them like the enemy.
Thomas Christian
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.