The Biden administration is bragging that the numbers of people entering the country illegally have dropped significantly since Title 42 ended on May 11. An average of 3,500 a day were encountered by the Border Patrol after Title 42 ended. That is about half the 7,000 encounters of previous months. Yet even 3,500 a day calculates to over 1 million a year. Over 1,000 people a day appeared at the ports of entry having applied for asylum using CBP One. If those numbers continue, it will amount to over 360,000 annually, adding to an existing back log of over 1 million asylum cases. Almost 10,000 unaccompanied children were allowed entry in May, with 5,400 of those occurring after Title 42 ended. Any objective look at the border situation would conclude that there still is a crisis and that it is not secure. Only Democrats, Joe Biden and the Progressive biased news media with their open border minds would consider it a success.