Letter: Border Crisis?

Instead of a calm reaction like “NASA we have a problem,” we have a whole gaggle of chicken littles running around (and to mix metaphors) like chickens with their heads cut off, “yelling border crisis border crisis.” The two words seem welded together by reporters, cartoonists, columnists, and letter writers. Perhaps, it is indeed a catastrophe, a calamity—a Disaster!
But do we really have a crisis at the border? And how can we know. There were approximately 25,000 people waiting just over the border to claim asylum; the annual spring migration of people trying to get across the border is up for the 10th month in a row. There was no real transition period, leaving the government without many confirmed Secretaries; DHS was leaderless until 2/2 when Mayorkas was confirmed. It is not surprising that the situation was and is a mess.
It takes time to get the ship unstuck. This problem requires time and cooperation from a variety of parties to solve in an equitable way.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
