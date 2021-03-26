Letter: Border crisis

On President Biden's first day in office, he halted construction of the wall on our southern border, paused deportations for 100 days and suspended the remain in Mexico policy for asylum seekers. He also reinstated catch and release policies so that migrants are being released into all parts of the U.S. His rhetoric and actions during his campaign and his first days in office encouraged migrants from Central America to head north. Mexico President Obrador commented that "migrants see Biden as the migrant president." After weeks of denying the growing crisis on the border, Biden and others in his administration now claim the crisis is Trump's fault. The administration was totally unprepared for the consequences of Biden's actions. The hypocrisy of this administration is astonishing.
Jerry Bouwens
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.