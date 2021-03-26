 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Border crisis
View Comments

Letter: Border crisis

  • Comments

On President Biden's first day in office, he halted construction of the wall on our southern border, paused deportations for 100 days and suspended the remain in Mexico policy for asylum seekers. He also reinstated catch and release policies so that migrants are being released into all parts of the U.S. His rhetoric and actions during his campaign and his first days in office encouraged migrants from Central America to head north. Mexico President Obrador commented that "migrants see Biden as the migrant president." After weeks of denying the growing crisis on the border, Biden and others in his administration now claim the crisis is Trump's fault. The administration was totally unprepared for the consequences of Biden's actions. The hypocrisy of this administration is astonishing.

Jerry Bouwens

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News