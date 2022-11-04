Letter: Border facts versus fiction

As reported in the Arizona Daily Star, here are some facts you should know about our borders.

Biden met with 20 countries from Canada to Chile who agreed to improve their immigration controls and expand their own asylum programs, and pledged financial help to assist them.

Immigration arrests are now limited to those who committed serious crimes, resulting in a 70% drop in deportations.

Border officials now have the power to reject or approve asylum cases directly, accelerating the process and easing the burden on immigration courts.

Border agents now use a monitoring app to track immigrants and help them stay up to date on meetings and court hearings.

Immigration Services issued green cards for tens of thousands highly educated foreign citizens, alleviating labor shortages for companies seeking skilled workers in health care and other industries.

The Border Patrol reports their new processing system has increased efficiency and improved their ability to manage the flow, and although the numbers remain high, there is no turmoil.

Lorene McLaughlin

Oro Valley