 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Border facts versus fiction

  • Comments

As reported in the Arizona Daily Star, here are some facts you should know about our borders.

Biden met with 20 countries from Canada to Chile who agreed to improve their immigration controls and expand their own asylum programs, and pledged financial help to assist them.

Immigration arrests are now limited to those who committed serious crimes, resulting in a 70% drop in deportations.

Border officials now have the power to reject or approve asylum cases directly, accelerating the process and easing the burden on immigration courts.

Border agents now use a monitoring app to track immigrants and help them stay up to date on meetings and court hearings.

Immigration Services issued green cards for tens of thousands highly educated foreign citizens, alleviating labor shortages for companies seeking skilled workers in health care and other industries.

People are also reading…

The Border Patrol reports their new processing system has increased efficiency and improved their ability to manage the flow, and although the numbers remain high, there is no turmoil.

Lorene McLaughlin

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News