Letter: Border Invasion
Senator Mark Kelly,

Regarding US immigration policy, Mark Kelly is either foolishly unaware of the political damage he’s condoning, or he’s a blind partisan uncaring about the illegal border invasion. This paper ought to make Senator Kelly acutely aware of his silent sponsorship of these federally funded night flights to get illegals installed into the US. Kelly's refusal to act does not endear him to any legal voter anywhere. Mark Kelly, you deserve to be removed from the Senate within a year for your incompetence. Senator Kelly, you’ve earned the title of former AZ Senator.

Kelly Sherwin

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

