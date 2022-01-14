Letter: Border "invasion"

Letter-to-the-editor titled “Kelly ignores secret flights” (January 6, 2022) has the facts wrong. There are no “…federally funded night flights to get the undocumented into the U.S.”
The Department of Health and Human Services, in cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has chartered flights of unaccompanied minors from intake sites in Texas to facilities in Florida where arrangements are made to unite these children with parents or sponsors.
While some flights land after dark, they are not secret, nor do they cross the border.
Such flights also occurred during the Trump administration.
Karl Flessa
Midtown
