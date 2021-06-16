Letter: Border Issue: Kamala Harris is headed to Tierra del Fuego

On March 24 the current occupant of the Oval Office named Kamala Harris, aka VP. as his “border czar”. She went immediately to work by not visiting said border, the reason being that she believes that border control is unimportant to American sovereignty. Her solution is to drain US taxpayer coffers to prop up all the dysfunctional governments of countries to our south, and not stopping until we reach Tierra del Fuego.
If this makes sense to you, you're a Democrat.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.