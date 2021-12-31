 Skip to main content
Letter: Border Patrol apprehended 173,620 in November
Customs and Border Protection released the number of Border Patrol apprehensions for November, 173,620. That is double the figure from last November under the Trump administration, and the largest number in many years. There were 13,959 unaccompanied children, an increase from October. The Washington Post reported that about half the 173,620 were expelled under Title 42 and that, "Almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members apprehended were allowed into the United States." Many of those apprehended were from Venezuela. Fiscal year 2021, which ended September, saw a historic number of almost 1.7 million Border Patrol apprehensions. Since then there have been about 337,000 more apprehensions. Yuma, AZ has been inundated with undocumented entrants. All of this has occurred under Biden, who reversed Trump's border policies, except Title 42. Biden and his administration is so worried about a winter resurgence of Covid cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. No apparent concerns about people entering illegally potentially carrying Covid and jeopardizing the public's safety.

Teddy Francisco

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

