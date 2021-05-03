Letter: Border Patrol Chief refuses to use new PC immigration language

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott has told Troy Miller, the acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), that he will not endorse a new language policy. The Biden administration instructed CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to make several politically correct changes on terminology relating to immigration including "Alien" becoming "noncitizen" or "migrant", "Unaccompanied alien children" becoming "noncitizen unaccompanied children", "Undocumented alien" and "illegal alien" will be "undocumented noncitizen, undocumented individual or migrant." Chief Scott wrote to Miller saying, "The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) is and must remain an apolitical federal law enforcement agency. Over the years, many outside forces on both extremes of the political spectrum have intentionally, or unintentionally politicized our agency and our mission." Scott said he was concerned about agents' "willingness to adhere to policy and professional standards is affected by leadership’s support." Scott suggested that if the Biden administration wants to make the terminology changes then it should do so by legislation. Current terms are derived from Immigration law statutes.
