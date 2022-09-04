Letter: Border Patrol Chief spills the beans on Biden

Florida is suing the Biden administration claiming it is not adhering to federal law in following the Immigration and Naturalization Act reference people entering the country illegally. As of last month (July), the Border Patrol had encountered over 1.8 million people at the border. Many have been released into the public. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified under oath in a deposition that there are currently no consequences for people illegally entering the country and that has drawn more to come. Ortiz testified that the border is in a crisis and is less safe for "Americans and aliens alike." He also acknowledged that an unprecedented number of migrants have illegally entered the country this fiscal year. I believe Ortiz spoke the truth as compared to the falsehoods coming from DHS Secretary Mayorkas, who continues to claim that the border is secure. I think Biden has intentionally refused to secure the border to appease Democrat progressive immigration activists. Ortiz, under oath in deposition, finally spilled the beans on Biden.