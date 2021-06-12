 Skip to main content
Letter: Border Patrol encountered 180,000 illegal immigrants in May
Letter: Border Patrol encountered 180,000 illegal immigrants in May

In May, the U.S. Border Patrol encountered 180,000 illegal immigrants at the southwest border. Of those, 10,700 were unaccompanied children. 112,300, mainly single adult males, were removed under Title 42, set in place in 2020 by Trump due to the Covid pandemic. Meaning, almost 60,000 were allowed into the country. 38% had previously tried to enter the country illegally within the last year. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that thus far for Fiscal Year 2021, there have been 897,000 encounters at the border by the U.S. Border Patrol. This is a 20 year high number for encounters. In Fiscal Year 2020, there was a 40% decline in encounters from 2019, from about 900,000 to 400,000. What has changed since then? Biden! The Biden administration is spending billions of our tax payer money housing unaccompanied children and families. Child endangerment continues, thanks to Biden's rhetoric and border policies. And Kamala Harris still has not visited the border!

Al Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

