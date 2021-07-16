Letter: Border Patrol encounteres 1,000,000 thus far in FY 2021

The Border Patrol's June statistics are expected to show over 1,000,000 people have been encountered/apprehended thus far in Fiscal Year 2021 for illegally entering the country, the highest since 2000. Thanks Joe! And we still have 3 months left in the fiscal year. The new Delta Covid variant is spreading in America, yet Biden continues to allow thousands of people into the country. Yes, the use of Title 42 has kept many out, but many unaccompanied children and family units from Central America have been allowed to enter and remain. Where is Biden's concern about Covid variants amongst these people or for the safety of Border Patrol agents? Adding to all this is US Attorney General Garland recently relaxing of asylum requirements. I have not read one letter from an admitted Democrat concerned about this crisis or criticizing Biden for it. The AZ Star continually criticized Trump's border policies, but not a peep from them criticizing Biden. I forgot, the paper is run by progressive Democrats.
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.