Letter: Border Patrol encounters 178,000 migrants in April

For the month of April, the Border Patrol encountered over 178,000 migrants at the border, including almost 14,000 unaccompanied children. That surpasses March when there were 172,000. Numbers thus far for fiscal year 2021 are at a 20 year high. A news station had a live broadcast from the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, where in broad daylight, groups of 20 migrants plus were wading across the river and illegally entered the country. It was astonishing to watch. April's 178,000 is a 900% increase over 17,000 encountered in April 2020. Ask yourself, what has changed since then? We are still in a Covid pandemic. Biden has repeatedly stated how that is his number one priory, but ignores it when almost 6,000 daily are illegally invading our country. He ignores the potential risk of Border Patrol agents contracting Covid when encountering these people! Biden obviously has no urgency in stopping this insanity. Why?
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
