Letter: Border Patrol nabbed 488 convicted child offenders in FY21

For Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021), the U.S. Border Patrol nabbed 488 convicted child offenders attempting to illegally re-enter the country. That is almost triple the numbers from FY20 (156) and nine times the numbers from FY19 (58). 64 more have been apprehended since October 1. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley apprehended a Honduran, who had been arrested in 2016 in Texas for aggravated sexual assault of a 14-year-old and sentenced to five years in prison. He re-entered seven months after being deported. Last month, agents arrested two convicted sex offenders in a single day. One, a Honduran, had been convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2018 and sentenced to four years in prison, and was deported in 2020. Tucson Sector agents recently arrested a Mexican man, who was also a registered sex offender convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois. How many more have re-entered undetected by pre-occupied Border Patrol?
Taylor Greenway
Midtown
