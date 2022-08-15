Letter: Border Patrol

Good job Border Patrol officers. I must be missing something because it seems the better job you do stopping drugs and undocumented the more criticism you get. Why is it that more arrests lead to comments that you are doing a lousy job? Why is it that more arrests lead to comments that more and more drugs and undocumented are getting into the country? I would think that more arrests actually mean you are doing a better and better job of stopping drug traffic and stopping illegal entry into the country, but I guess not. All I hear from the politicians is that you are doing a lousy job and just can't manage at all. What is it? How can it be that more arrests mean more getting though? It doesn't make sense to me.