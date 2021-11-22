Letter: Border re-opens for non-essential travelers but not those fleeing for their lives

Re: the Nov. 9 article "Mexican visitors trickle into AZ."
The article about the border re-opening for vaccinated travelers described the economic benefit of Mexican shoppers in Arizona and the emotional impact for Mexicans finally able to visit loved ones. But there was no mention of the cruel double standard of continuing to use the Title 42 border closure to ban asylum seekers, including those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Asylum is a legal process defined in U.S. domestic law. Why are we denying protection to people fleeing death threats while the border is re-opened to shoppers?
Leslie Carlson
North side
