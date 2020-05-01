Letter: Border Wall and Covid-19
Letter: Border Wall and Covid-19

There have been several letters published in the last week where the writers express the opinion that the border wall should be stopped and the money spent on the COVID-19 pandemic. From the point of these writers it appears that they wanted the border wall stopped before the pandemic.

Congress, Republicans and Democrats, have passed legislation in the past few weeks totaling about $2.7 Trillion and the President has signed it into law. The president wants to spend $5 Billion on the border wall. If you do the math the $5 Billion for the wall is less than 0.002% of the amount that has already appropriated to cover expenses of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not even a drop into the bucket of the money appropriated for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robert Brown

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

