Letter: Border wall is necessary

Re: the April 27 article "Dems seeking to reallocate funds meant for border wall."
To eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, we need several weapons in our arsenal with the most effective being an anti-Coronavirus vaccine. In the meantime, we all need to use common-sense tools such as good hygiene, social-distancing and preventing people from coming into this country who may be carriers of communicable diseases. Why wouldn’t protecting our southern border with an effective barrier also be a good tool to use? I recall many of our democratic leaders stating not too long ago that an effective barrier or wall was necessary to stop immigrants from crossing our border illegally. Some of those leaders included Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer. Why the hypocrisy now? We Americans have the right and responsibility to protect our borders from drug runners, sex traffickers, felons and yes, those who knowingly or unknowingly are carriers of diseases. That is why all immigrants who want to come to America must be thoroughly vetted first.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
