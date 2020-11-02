Letter: Border Wall Opinion

The purpose of the border wall is to deter mass migration of undocumented immigrants from crossing the border looking for work or a new start. It will also change the way smugglers move drugs and young people into the country for illicit purposes.
The migration of undocumented immigrants damages the non-skilled workforce by creating a low cost, cash only workforce. The American people hurt most are those at or below the poverty level.
Young people used in human trafficking ing are sold as prostitutes or slaves throughout the country. Drugs are used by people of all backgrounds throughout the country. Making it more difficult for smugglers to walk the border forces them to invade through the ports of entry, air, or sea. The damage caused by this smuggling of drugs and people cuts across all economic and cultural segments of our country.
The source of the problem is us. Hopefully the wall will stem the bleeding long enough for us to figure out how to fix our addictions.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
