Letter: Border Wall parts use for low cost housing/ homeless
Letter: Border Wall parts use for low cost housing/ homeless

Let's locate groups to help find ways to reuse the border wall materials paid for by taxpayers, for building low cost housing and homeless shelters. Seeing ever increasing camps around town saddens me. We need affordable housing. I join the choruses for tearing down some of the border wall. History proves that a wall is a medieval solution to situations easily avoided with technical methods and manpower, providing jobs without damaging our fragile environment.

The Border Patrol and others will be needed to protect areas opened up for species migration, tribal needs, flood avoidance and to guard the restoration construction equipment and obviously useful reusable materials.

Jean Beck

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

