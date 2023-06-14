The Biden Administration shut down construction of the border wall on day one of the regime stating that the wall was ineffective. Interestingly, the State of Texas, with no help from the federal government, installed razor wire coils backed by agents at high traffic areas in south Texas. No undocumented crossed in this area. They either went back, found another area to cross illegally, or more acceptably, crossed at a legal point of entry. Now, the state of Texas, again with no assistance, is placing floating barriers in the middle of the Rio Grande River and they are again successful in preventing the migrants from crossing illegally in Texas. When will the Federal Government wake up and do all possible to promote legal immigration.