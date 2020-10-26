 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Border wall
View Comments

Letter: Border wall

Trump told Tucson crowd, “You aren’t paying a penny for the border wall.”

“It’s all compliments of the federal government.” He somehow neglected to mention that about 50% of government revenue comes from individual income taxes. We are paying a lot more than a pennies, pennies that could help those who need food and shelter during our current crisis more than they need his border wall.

Norlaine Sproul

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News