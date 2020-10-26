Letter: Border wall

Trump told Tucson crowd, “You aren’t paying a penny for the border wall.”
“It’s all compliments of the federal government.” He somehow neglected to mention that about 50% of government revenue comes from individual income taxes. We are paying a lot more than a pennies, pennies that could help those who need food and shelter during our current crisis more than they need his border wall.
Norlaine Sproul
Oro Valley
