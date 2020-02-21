Letter: Border Wall
View Comments

Letter: Border Wall

I’m impressed that the Star has seen fit to print several pictures of border wall and associated road construction. All lament the damage to the desert but ignore the side that results in saving lives by reducing human and drug trafficking. There are already lots of roads in the desert so why did we allow their construction? And, I assume no one at the Star has noticed literally thousands of acres of total destruction around Tucson called “development.” Perhaps that destruction is acceptable because the right people profit.

Bob Glock

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dem Gun Laws

A writer wrote how SB1625 will allow the Dems to come for our guns. This takeaway is beyond stupid. I know because I read the bill. I also kno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News