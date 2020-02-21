Letter: Border Wall

I’m impressed that the Star has seen fit to print several pictures of border wall and associated road construction. All lament the damage to the desert but ignore the side that results in saving lives by reducing human and drug trafficking. There are already lots of roads in the desert so why did we allow their construction? And, I assume no one at the Star has noticed literally thousands of acres of total destruction around Tucson called “development.” Perhaps that destruction is acceptable because the right people profit.
Bob Glock
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.