Letter: border

To my neighbors haranguing President Joe about border problems. I agree, the situation is not ideal. But I believe your anger is misplaced. The fact is that congress is supposed to pass laws to regulate the border and immigration. You all should be excoriating your congress people for political chicanery, political cowardice and dereliction of duty. If my memory serves me correctly, congress has not summoned up the courage to deal with border and immigration issues since Reagan was president. W. tried to make some headway on the issues but the Republicans in congress dug in their heals and obdurately refused to act. Republicans in congress seem to prefer to sue and let lawyers and judges do their jobs for them. If Republicans really want to get border problems solved they can get to work and pass the necessary laws. Apparently they prefer to sit safely on the sidelines and lob fire bombs at the Democrats than step up to the plate and do their jobs.