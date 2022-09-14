Letter: Borg Marketing Model

Monthly payments have turned into annual memberships that are being “automatically” renewed, and there is no box to check saying you don’t want that security, that protection—"for my own good” is how forced renewal was explained to me by an Avast software rep after I’d complained. about it. You don’t want to become a subscription serf. Newer online offers attempt to waylay you by offering assurances there will be no need for passwords, it’s all painless, joining them. You can join a new net group in a click, using existing accounts like Google as portals. And how about that Prime, huh? They have more ways to “join” you to Borg Prime than you have sense and sensibility to detect. What did you do for “Prime” day? There is no sinister plot. The Borg never needed one, it was just their nature, like now.