Letter: Born-alive abortion survivor protection act

Shame on Senator Kyrsten Sinema for voting against the “ Born- Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act.” I know she is an ardent advocate for abortion. This bill, however, had nothing to do with limiting or even regulating abortion. It simply required doctors to give an infant that survived an abortion the same medical care they would give to any other child of the same gestational age. The argument is that this situation never occurs. There are many survivors who beg to differ. The argument is that such infants are already protected by law. The truth is they are not, as compassionate health care workers who have been forced to stand by as newborns are neglected until they die can attest. The only argument for opposing this act is that a woman who seeks an abortion is owed a dead baby. Where is our humanity?
Helen Moulton
Foothills
