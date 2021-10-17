Letter: Both Biden and Mayorkas are existential threats to America's security and safety.

Recently, DHS Secretary Mayokas declared during Congressional testimony that the border is secure. What a joke! We have illegal entry at a 20 year high and getting higher. Mayorkas also recently said that illegal entry would no longer qualify as a deportable offense. He also just halted ICE Worksite Enforcement Operations, wherein companies employing large numbers of illegal immigrants were investigated and targeted. Combine all this with the Biden administration's reversal of Trump's border security policies, i.e., building the border wall and Remain in Mexico, and you have what amounts to a pro-illegal immigrant administration during the Covid pandemic. They have taken NO actions to secure the border and stop the hundreds of thousands flooding into the country. Biden is so concerned about a "non-vaccinated epidemic" among Americans, but apparently could care less about the over one million coming here illegally not being either vaccinated or tested for Covid or anything else. What a hypocrite! Both Biden and Mayorkas are existential threats to America's security and safety.
Teddy Francisco
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.