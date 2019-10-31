I believe the U.S. is a nation of immigrants and I support a generous immigration policy. But both political parties appear to be wrong on the issue of immigration. Republican politicians blame the loss of U.S. jobs on Mexicans streaming across the border, which is false. U.S. manufacturing jobs were lost to globalization (moving factories to China, Mexico, etc..) and automation (robots). Democratic politicians say they don't support open borders, but none of them can give a straight answer to the question, "What should the penalty be for violating U.S. immigration law and coming to the U.S. illegally?" Both parties are playing this issue to pander to groups of constituents, but neither party is offering practical solutions.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
