I’d be one of the last to defend much of what the President tweets. In my old neighborhood, we used to label it “bad mouthing” second only to “hypocrisy” as a cardinal indiscretion. Today it seems wholly acceptable, especially in politics, to issue a declaration at one point; then turn around and criticize an individual at another point for saying the same thing. Example. On record, Congressman Nadler and a number of his colleagues (like Biden, Waters, Brown) declared that the impeachment of President Clinton was a “lynching.” Today, those same Congressmen have become vociferously vocal in criticizing the President for what he now labels his current impeachment investigation as a “lynching.” It’s said that the phenomena is the result of the “ostrich syndrome,” wherein the old bird (though a myth) buries his head in the sand and kicks sand in the face of anyone who differs with him. What’s the rule in your neighborhood?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.