Letter: Both turn-out gear and covid vaccine protect us.
As a retired fire officer with 38 years of service I am disappointed with my brothers and sisters in the fire service who refuse to get the Covid 19 vaccine shot. So much of what we do in the fire service is based on science, yet some firefighters will not accept the science behind the vaccine. I would suggest to my colleagues to research the data from around the world on who has died from receiving the vaccine and those who have died that have not received the vaccine. Of course this same logic follows for all those who deny getting the vaccine. In the fire service we take pride in saving lives, this should start with us.

Fred DINoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

