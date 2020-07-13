Letter: Bountis for US Soldiers

Trump now claims that he was never briefed over the alleged plot by Putin to pay bounties to the Taliban for every US soldier killed in Afghanistan, although pertinent intelligence had been gathered since January of this year, if not much earlier. Whether Trump’s self-defense can be trusted or not, there are only two possible conclusions: A: Trump was really ignorant and has not paid any attention to the needs of and threats to our military. This means, he has ignored all briefs, all warnings, and has thus utterly failed as a leader who is not prepared to stand up to defend our country and people. Or B:. Trump was briefed and now callously lies because he wants to protect his buddy Putin, or hide the fact that he pushed that critical matter irresponsibly aside, being responsible for the death of American soldiers! Either way, whether total incompetence or public traitor, this man has lost any right to hold the honorable office of the President of the USA.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
