Letter: Bowers and Pence are not heroes.

Wikipedia holds that a hero in face of danger has ingenuity and courage. You’re not a hero by doing what you are required to do. Neither one could have legally changed the 2020 election. So why are they called a hero? Speaker Bowers spoke at the House Select Committee last week about what part his faith played in his decision not to overturn the election. If Bowers and Pence are good Christians why hasn’t either one of them ever criticized Trump during his four years in office? His “Grab Them By The” I’m sure is not in any Christian Bible. Pence has not once spoken out about Trump while V.P. Bowers rejecting that the election was rigged also said: "he would still vote for Trump again.” It’s hard to take both Bowers and Pence as true heroes after the fact. And no matter what Trump said of did, both would probably vote for Trump again.