Letter: Bowers courage award

It's a sad day in our state and country when a government official like AZ House Speaker Rusty Bowers received a Profiles in Courage award for fulfilling his constitutional duty. Bowers, a Republican, received the award for resisting immense pressure from former President Trump and some fellow Republicans to overturn the state's presidential election results. It's not that Bowers wasn’t courageous to stand up to this pressure, but that he was forced to do it at all. Republicans who were elected on the same ballots they claim were fraudulent are the ultimate in both hypocrisy and cowardice.