Letter: Bowers Is Right
Letter: Bowers Is Right

For once, I agree with Rusty Bowers, Arizona Speaker of the House of Representatives. Speaker Bowers stated he will not support efforts to select electoral voters to “flip” the election results for President Trump. Joining the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Bowers recognized this effort would violate state laws. No doubt, he understood the validity of reports by President Trump's Department of Homeland Security that this election was “the most secure in American history,” with no factual support of fraud for the five million vote margin of victory by President-Elect Biden. I applaud Representative Bowers for his logical reasoning on this matter and hope to see continued use of facts and logic in the many challenges facing Arizona and our nation.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

