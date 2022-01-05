 Skip to main content
Letter: Bowl Games on TV
Letter: Bowl Games on TV

For the first time in my 81 years on this planet my family and I will not be able to watch most of the college bowl games. Why? Because we refuse to pay the exorbitant and always increasing rates for cable or dish TV and most of the games are on ESPN or other cable outlets. Sure, the colleges have to make money, but wait a minute - there will be hours of high priced advertising on during all the games and much of that money will go to the schools. We have a little antenna in our window and we receive, free of charge, all of the major networks that are not exclusively cable oriented. We buy products advertised on those networks so everyone makes a few bucks and we save a lot. It's a budget issue for us. It's also outrageous that the greed of the cable networks and the colleges prevent us from seeing events we have been watching for decades. Humbug!! Happy New Year anyway.

Stephen Franz

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

