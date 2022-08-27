 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: "BOX-GATE"

One could argue about the relevance and classification of the documents that #45 stole. It's been reported that the files contained highly sensitive data.

The ex-president took something that didn't belong to him, ignoring the espionage act. If Mr. average citizen did this, he would be clothed in a jump suit that's the same color as "the Donald's" hair. No one is above the law.

just when the election deniers were losing some of their momentum, Trump sees the FBI "raid" as a way to play Mr. Martyr and paint himself as the victim. This has become, yet another cause for a fund raiser to line his own pockets. It also acts as a rallying cry for his cult followers. They are advocating harm to the FBI and DOJ and abolishment of the current espionage act. The default of these extremists is always violence.

January was but a dress rehearsal.

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

