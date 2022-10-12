Letter: Brains, Courage and Christianity

As a lifelong bible student and concerned citizen, I feel it is important to bring up certain points to Americans who consider themselves Christians, who are still supporting President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. There are two questions I'd like asked. First, have you honestly examined the claim of a 'stolen election,' and second, how important is it to obey all of the 10 Commandments?

If someone publicly agrees that the 2020 presidential election was stolen though it's found not to be true, that person is bearing false witness. If someone simply believes what someone else says is true, is that good enough? Will our Maker simply say, "No worries?"

God supplied each person with brains and courage: each of us needs to use both. If you're simply afraid to lose face in your political community, you might examine yourself (II Corinthians 13:5) and how serious you are about your professed Christian faith.

Paul Pluess

Northwest side