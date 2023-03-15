A digital brain was asked to report on a recent sporting event whereupon it confabulated what happened at the Super Bowl days before that event occurred. Are brains, be they digital or organic, inherently subject to these kinds of logical malfunctions?

In the race to the bottom, organic brains have a huge head start and not just because they've been around longer. Consider that, in 1939, Europeans thought that Hitler could be appeased. In 2020, 75 million Americans voted for Trump. Even if this contest lasts for eternity, the digital brains will never achieve equity when it comes to absurdity.