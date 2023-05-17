Re: Trump Derangement Syndrome, May 15

From the International Energy Agency, “ The world is struggling with too little clean energy, not too much.

According to “Forbes,” the Republicans fret about the federal debt, “when Democrats are in power,” but debt rose by 7.8 trillion under Trump, much of it before pandemic spending.

The U.S.A. Is fifth in per-student spending, not first.

The boarder is not wide open. People are being expelled.

No one president is entirely responsible for the criminal justice system.

Finally, I doubt the man from Oro Valley ever respected the Democratic party’s agenda, as he claimed. “Brainwashed,” describes his point of view; a believer in Tucker and the Tooth Fairy.

Christi Driggs

Northwest side