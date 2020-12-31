Letter: Branding, the Good Kind

With over half a decade of experiences in the field of marketing, I have longed recognized the value of “branding.” First, from a positive platform of memorable words intended to cultivate rewarding responses. That’s usually good. Then second, and unfortunately, the other “branding.” The one forged from some level of animosity intended to engender a negative response, usually taking the form of a culturally-loaded word, like Hitler or racist, directed at anyone with whom one disagrees; too often relating to politics, where arguably targets are never in short supply. That’s simply bad. Recently witnessing the electoral process as generated from either side of the aisle, you might wonder how can any of our mean-spirited, loaded words be cast aside so that we might unite in civil discourse; then respectfully address those challenges that confront any of us who are willing to proudly hail the brand of simply being an American? The good kind!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.