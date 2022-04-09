Letter: Bravo To The Star

Today’s (March 5) column reminded me, again, how important the Star is to our community.

Two letters described two unpopular subjects, to me, defeated Trump and “The Slap”.

Kudos for showing both sides, nobody should believe that this is a partisan newspaper.

For me, only, anyone that can blame the present administration for the high price of gasoline is unfortunately grossly uninformed, please check your history to get a full understanding.

And, “the slap”, too, deserves more thorough understanding. Alopecia seems to be a lifestyle problem, not a progressive disease, although I’m not entirely aware of what it all means, alas, as a woman losing my hair would be very difficult. I truly hope, if that was my situation I would be very insulted that my husband would resort to a physical display to “defend” me.

So, again, kudos to our valued newspaper, again, thank you so much.

Thank You.

Binky Luckhurst Woodward

Foothills

