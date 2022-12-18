Letter: Breach of Trust

Senator Sinema’s declaration that she is no longer a Democrat shows a lack of integrity, a lack of loyalty, and a failure to do her duty. It exposes her selfishness, her crass calculation, and a betrayal of voters' trust and the compact between a candidate/elected official and the voters who elected her. Once elected, our representatives should represent everyone, but surely there is an understanding about the core philosophy of the candidate that can be relied upon. Sinema has broken her compact with those who elected her. Essentially, we voted for her under false pretenses. She lied.
Even if Sinema had a change of heart and mind, her obligation is to continue in office, representing the party and the people who worked to get her nominated and elected until the next election cycle. Then she could run as anything she wants.
That said, good riddance. We don’t need a Senator who thinks uncertainty, chaos, obfuscation, and non-responsiveness are the way to govern.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.