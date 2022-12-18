Letter: Breach of Trust

Senator Sinema’s declaration that she is no longer a Democrat shows a lack of integrity, a lack of loyalty, and a failure to do her duty. It exposes her selfishness, her crass calculation, and a betrayal of voters' trust and the compact between a candidate/elected official and the voters who elected her. Once elected, our representatives should represent everyone, but surely there is an understanding about the core philosophy of the candidate that can be relied upon. Sinema has broken her compact with those who elected her. Essentially, we voted for her under false pretenses. She lied.