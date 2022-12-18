 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Breach of Trust

  • Comments

Senator Sinema’s declaration that she is no longer a Democrat shows a lack of integrity, a lack of loyalty, and a failure to do her duty. It exposes her selfishness, her crass calculation, and a betrayal of voters' trust and the compact between a candidate/elected official and the voters who elected her. Once elected, our representatives should represent everyone, but surely there is an understanding about the core philosophy of the candidate that can be relied upon. Sinema has broken her compact with those who elected her. Essentially, we voted for her under false pretenses. She lied.

Even if Sinema had a change of heart and mind, her obligation is to continue in office, representing the party and the people who worked to get her nominated and elected until the next election cycle. Then she could run as anything she wants.

That said, good riddance. We don’t need a Senator who thinks uncertainty, chaos, obfuscation, and non-responsiveness are the way to govern.

People are also reading…

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News