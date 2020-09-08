 Skip to main content
Letter: Breaching the Wall
Javalina and jaguars cannot use tools. Human tools include power saws to cut bollards, shovels to dig tunnels, assorted ladders for scaling, catapults, drones, even hot air balloons, for air deliveries.

These tools are routinely used to breach our border walls. The organizers are the cartels. There is less security, not more.

Carolyn Leigh

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

