The Republican Party will benefit if Donald Trump is thrown in prison, because that's what it will take to break the stranglehold he has over many republicans. No matter how egregious, crooked, manipulative, pathological he is, many can't get enough of him. He does no wrong in their eyes. They're immune to his psychopathic ways. His being sent to prison might break that spell, and it might mean the Republican Party will survive.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.