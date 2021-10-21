Letter: BREAK UP THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

In light of the deep, and seemingly intractable, divisions between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party over the Infrastructure Bill and social spending, it might be time to think seriously about breaking up the party into two entities. The progressive wing can establish their own liberally oriented party or join ranks with the Democratic Socialists of America. Moderate Democrats can then open their door to welcome disaffected moderate Republicans who former President Donald Trump has shunned. After all, such democratic Senators as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are much closer ideologically to republican Senator Mitt Romney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger than they are to Senator Bernie Sander and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The new Democratic Party would be much more in tune with the values of mainstream America and would be tough to beat in national elections by either the radical left or the radical right.
Adnan Almaney
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.