 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: BREAK UP THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY
View Comments

Letter: BREAK UP THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY

  • Comments

In light of the deep, and seemingly intractable, divisions between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party over the Infrastructure Bill and social spending, it might be time to think seriously about breaking up the party into two entities. The progressive wing can establish their own liberally oriented party or join ranks with the Democratic Socialists of America. Moderate Democrats can then open their door to welcome disaffected moderate Republicans who former President Donald Trump has shunned. After all, such democratic Senators as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are much closer ideologically to republican Senator Mitt Romney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger than they are to Senator Bernie Sander and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The new Democratic Party would be much more in tune with the values of mainstream America and would be tough to beat in national elections by either the radical left or the radical right.

Adnan Almaney

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News