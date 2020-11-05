Letter: Breaking the myth of International Funding: How it helps the US Economy and Safety

The International Affairs Budget is currently at risk. Living through a pandemic, developing countries abroad are more at risk now than ever. This budget is vital because it financially supports developmental programs all around the world. According to the Borgen Project, the budget only received $54.2 billion in the 2019 fiscal year budget; this is less than 1% of the total budget. Increasing the International Affairs Budget also helps the American economy as a whole. This will create more U.S. jobs as a result of new markets being opened to American businesses. In addition to a booming economy, the budget also allows for national security measure to combat terrorism.
The Trump Administration is pushing to cut the budget by 30% which the Borgen Project says would decrease about one third of the efforts for development. Over 230 Congress members are speaking out against this budget cut and its dangers to the global world.
I urge Senator McSally to protect the International Affairs Budget.
Asia Rose DuVernay, Borgen Project, Political Affairs Intern
