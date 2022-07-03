Letter: Breaking up is easy to do Jeff Aronson, Northeast side Jul 3, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Re Texas GOP plan to let voters vote for Texas secede from the Union. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.Jeff AronsonNortheast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northeast Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letters to the Editor: June 27 Letters to the Editor for June 27 Letters to the Editor: June 28 Letters to the Editor for June 28 Letters to the Editor: June 30 Letters to the Editor for June 30 Letters to the Editor: July 1 Letters to the Editor for July 1 Letters to the Editor: June 29 Letters to the Editor for June 29 Letters to the Editor: July 2 Letters to the Editor for July 2 Letters to the Editor: July 3 Letters to the Editor for July 3 Letter: Today's Republican Party The January 6th Commissions presentations show the Republican Party as corrupt as Trump. Letter: Losing Democracy Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte… Letters to the Editor: June 26 Letters to the Editor for June 26 Comments may be used in print.